Northern Ireland Opera has announced the Principal cast and creatives for their magnificent new production of Tosca, Puccini’s intense political thriller.

This iconic tale of murder, mystery and love is directed by award-winning Artistic Director Cameron Menzies (Nominated Best Director for Into The Woods Irish Times’ Irish Theatre Awards 2022) opens at Belfast’s Grand Opera House from 9 – 16 September.

Internationally renowned and award-winning soprano Svetlana Kasyan (OPERA BONN, TEATRO COMUNALE, BOLOGNA, TEATRO DELL’Opera DI ROMA, TEATRO LA FENICE, POLISH NATIONAL OPERA, BOLSHOI THEATRE) is welcomed in the lead role as Floria Tosca with Irish baritone Brendan Collins whose repertoire includes 70 roles (ROYAL ALBERT HALL, NORTHERN IRELAND OPERA, IRISH NATIONAL OPERA, GLYNDEBOURNE FESTIVAL, SCOTTISH OPERA) and is cast as arch nemesis Baron Scarpia.

Tenor Roman Arndt who has toured in concert across the world and made his UK opera debut in 2022 (OPERA NORTH, MARIINSKY THEATRE, SKYKTYVKAR OPERA) joins the line-up playing Tosca’s lover Mario Cavaradossi.

Northern Ireland Opera's Roman Arndt. Credit: Roman Arndt

Former winner of Northern Ireland Opera’s Festival of Voice, tenor Aaron O’Hare (WELSH NATIONAL OPERA, NORTHERN IRELAND OPERA) returns to NI Opera after performing in their 2021 production of La Bohème in the role of Schaunard to be cast as Spoletta.

Making his debut in Belfast is the charismatic and energetic Brazilian conductor Eduardo Strausser (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Zurich Opera, former resident conductor at Teatro Sao Paulo), who will lead the Ulster Orchestra.

Last year Northern Ireland Opera received widespread critical-acclaim for its production of La Traviata (September 2022) which proved to be The Grand Opera House’s fastest-selling opera ever. This record-breaking National opera company also returns with a 50-strong chorus of Northern Irish and Irish talent.

The creative team for Tosca welcomes Northern Irish designer Niall McKeever (LA TRAVIATA, Grand Opera House, INTO THE WOODS, The Lyric, Belfast, TRANSLATIONS, The National Theatre) nominated for Best Set Design at the 2022 Irish Theatre Awards, in his third artistic collaboration with Northern Ireland Opera.

Northern Ireland Opera's Svetlana Kasyan. Credit: Anastasia Shafrann

He is also joined by fellow Northern Irish costume designer Gillian Lennox (most recent credits include PINNOCCHIO, DR SCROGGY’S WAR, GOOD VIBRATIONS, ALICE: THE MUSICAL, DOUBLE CROSS, ROUGH GIRLS, DARK OF THE MOON, SHIRLEY VALENTINE all at The Lyric, Belfast).

Artistic Director Cameron Menzies commented: “After the sell out and critical success of Verdi’s La Traviata last year, it is such an honour to be presenting another masterpiece, this time Puccini’s Tosca at the Grand Opera House Belfast.

"We have been overjoyed by the huge response and the thirst for our work both here in Northern Ireland and Internationally. This newly designed production sees the spectacle of Tosca premiere in Belfast and at its grandest moment having the forces of over 100 artists in the Opera House, to create one of the largest and most dramatic moments ever staged by the company.

"It is wonderful to welcome back set designer Niall McKeever, new collaborator costume designer Gillian Lennox and welcome conductor Eduardo Strausser to Northern Ireland Opera. We look forward to him working with our international and local artists to create and utilise the contemporary Northern Irish voice in the creation of this well-loved Puccini opera.”

Northern Ireland Opera's Brendan Collins. Credit: Fran Marshall