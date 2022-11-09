‘Off the Hook’ farce marks Larne Drama Circle’s return
Larne Drama Circle is returning to the stage with ‘Off the Hook’– a farce by Derek Benfield.
When Fred Baxter (Evan Morrow) and Charlie Mullins (Charlie Smyth) spring Harold Spook (Jonathan Temples) from prison so he can tell them where he stashed a suitcase full of money, it seems that everything is going to plan. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong Harold Spooks and this Harold has no idea where the money is hidden!
Add in the hotel owner, Major Catchpole (Jonathan Ringland), who is more interested in his animals than the hotel; Norah, his amorous wife (Alison McCubbin), who chases all the male guests; Norah’s sister Edna (Lorna Ringland); guests Mrs Fletcher-Brewer JP (Beth Alexander), her daughter Carol (Ruth Lawrence) and finally Polly (Alison Wylie), and her elderly, hard of hearing father, Mr Parkinson (Jim Shields) and chaos ensues…
The production is at the McNeill Theatre, November 16 – 18. Curtain up 7:30pm.
Tickets (£10 – cash only) available from The Book Nook, Main St, Larne.
