When Fred Baxter (Evan Morrow) and Charlie Mullins (Charlie Smyth) spring Harold Spook (Jonathan Temples) from prison so he can tell them where he stashed a suitcase full of money, it seems that everything is going to plan. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong Harold Spooks and this Harold has no idea where the money is hidden!

Add in the hotel owner, Major Catchpole (Jonathan Ringland), who is more interested in his animals than the hotel; Norah, his amorous wife (Alison McCubbin), who chases all the male guests; Norah’s sister Edna (Lorna Ringland); guests Mrs Fletcher-Brewer JP (Beth Alexander), her daughter Carol (Ruth Lawrence) and finally Polly (Alison Wylie), and her elderly, hard of hearing father, Mr Parkinson (Jim Shields) and chaos ensues…

The production is at the McNeill Theatre, November 16 – 18. Curtain up 7:30pm.

Polly and Fred battle it out for the money in the new production.

Tickets (£10 – cash only) available from The Book Nook, Main St, Larne.

An unsuspecting Mr Parkinson is about to be caught by Mrs Fletcher-Brewer and her daughter Carol.

Edna shows Major Catchpole and his wife Norah who's really in charge.