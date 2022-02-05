Play marks LGBTQ+ history month

Paul McVeigh Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Paula McFetridge (director), Dominic Montague (playwright), Vicky Allen (cast), Chris Robinson (cast)

The play follows the lives of five gay/lesbian people who sought sanctuary and community through Cara-Friend - a phoneline and befriending service set up in 1974 to support our hidden LGBTQ+ communities.

Created by local playwright Dominic Montague, and directed by Paula McFetridge this compelling piece of theatre is grounded in research and conversations with Cara-Friend’s founders and early service users.

Charged with the music of the day, Callings examines the LGBTQ+ experience in the north during the late 70s and early 80s.

Following the lives of Bridget (Vicky Allen), Helen (Paula Carson-Lewis), Martin (Chris Robinson), Jason (Christopher Grant), and Tommy (Simon Sweeney), Callings explores how these bright and resilient individuals found themselves and each other during oppressive times.

Callings is supported by some of Belfast’s finest theatre artists including movement and intimacy director Paula O’Reilly, costume designer Erin Charteris, set designer Stuart Marshall, sound designers Katie Richardson and Sophie Price, and lighting designer Conleth White.

Paula McFetridge, Artistic Director of Kabosh said: “Kabosh is privileged to commission and produce this beautiful new play by Dominic Montague as part of LGBTQ+ History Month, February 2022. The stories of our local LGBTQ+ communities are filled with fierce resilience, struggle, and political oppression, yet there is much humanity, kindness, and solidarity to be celebrated. Callings gives us all the opportunity to re-examine our collective queer history, placing it loud and proud centre stage.”