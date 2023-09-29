Renowned Portrush theatre director Bronagh Lagan is to bring a new musical to life in its London premiere.

The show is the musical version of the movie ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ which tells the story of Ada Harris, whose day-to-day life is spent cleaning houses. But one day when she is working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

Olivier-Award winning stage legend Jenna Russell will star as ‘Ada Harris’, directed by Bronagh who is the director of the Olivier-nominated play Cruise by Jack Holden which ran at The Duchess Theatre and was the first new play to open the West End after the pandemic.

Bronagh’s production of Rags, the musical by Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz at The Park Theatre, received nine Off West End Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Production. Bronagh worked closely with Stephen Schwartz in reimagining the script for an actor-musician production and curated a cast album of her production of Rags which is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Portrush director Bronagh Lagan. Credit Bronagh Lagan

The Portrush woman also directed the world premiere of Umm Kulthum the first bilingual English and Arabic musical based on the life of Umm Kulthum. The show was first performed at London Palladium and then at Dubai Opera House.