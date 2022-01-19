Portrush Music Society’s Calendar Girls curtain up in new venue

For the award-winning group has taken the decision to stage the Irish premiere of ‘Calendar Girls’ in the Grand Ballroom of the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush from February 18-26 for ten performances.

The closure of the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine due to Covid restrictions last year resulted in the postponement of the Society’s “Shrek the Musical” in 2020.

Since then, the company has not been able to stage any performances as the theatre was unable to facilitate any high-tech musicals, so the Society looked for an alternative, large venue suitable for their shows and have now secured a new venue- the Magherabuoy House Hotel in Portrush.

The ensemble from Portrush Music Society's production of Calendar Girls the Musical

The hotel’s Grand Ballroom will be transformed into a theatre with staging, sound and lighting.

Stage designer and director, Kerry Kane, has a team of eleven specialists who, in a week, will install the custom-designed theatre stage, light rigging and sound as well as an online box office.

She said: “To have secured the musical rights for this Irish permiere of Calendar Girls, I knew we would have to think outside the box as our home of 47 years was not taking new bookings.

“Portrush Music Society could not refuse this offer of the rights to perform Gary Barlow’s musical, so in 2021 we started to look at various venues, even outdoor areas.

Oliver Keys, Gemma Campbell and Harry Bucukoglu who are appearing in Calendar Girls the Musical

“Having met with the Management of the hotel and looked at their Grand Ballroom, it was evident that it was an area that fitted with our requirements.

“We, as an award-winning company, are so excited to get back on stage with this new production. Our cast have been in rehearsal, mindful of Covid regulations, since September 2021 and cannot wait for the opening night.”

GARY BARLOW

Calendar Girls is a poignant musical written by Gary Barlow from the well-known film of the same name.

It is based on the true story of a group of Yorkshire ladies who produce a calendar to fundraise for the local hospital.

“Normally these prestigious shows are in Belfast or Dublin so to be picked to perform this before other larger societies is a testament to the past exacting standards we set ourselves,” said Donal Macauley, Chairman of PMS.

“Notwithstanding finding a new venue as our local theatre stopped taking bookings, our production team had to begin from nothing in designing this in our new venue The Magherbouy Hotel in Portrush.

“Our nominated charity Marie Curie is the perfect partner as fitting for this show.

“As a society we are thrilled to entertain our audience in February and to be back on stage where our award winning cast should be.”