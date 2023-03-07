Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Portrush's Ballywillan Drama Group casting call for Kinky Boots

Do you have a budding young musical theatre star in your house?

By Una Culkin
2 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:58am

If so, a Portrush musical theatre group wants to hear from YOU as they prepare for the Northern Ireland premiere of the feel-good, fabulous musical Kinky Boots.

Ballywillan Drama Group are searching for three BOYS for their production of the musical Kinky Boots, which will be running from May 26 - June 10 in the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Boys must be in Year 7, 8 or 9 and available on Monday and Thursday nights for rehearsals as required. Parents should note that they must chaperone their child at all rehearsals, dress rehearsals and performances.

Most Popular
Casting call for boys for Portrush musical theatre group
Casting call for boys for Portrush musical theatre group
Casting call for boys for Portrush musical theatre group

Auditions are being held on Monday, March 13 at 8pm in Carnalridge Primary School in Portrush. Boys auditioning should be prepared to sing the first minute of either ‘Where is Love?’ from Oliver or ‘Electricity’ from Billy Elliot.

Please register your interest at [email protected] Ballywillan Drama Group are producing Kinky Boots in association with HSBC UK.

Read More
New accessible family theatre performance coming to Flowerfield Arts Centre
ParentsPortrushNorthern IrelandRiverside TheatreColeraine