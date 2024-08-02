Portstewart's Dara is 'All Growed Up' as he takes lead in new Lyric Theatre musical
Following the huge success of the musical adaptations of Northern Ireland writer Tony Macaulay’s internationally acclaimed memoirs Paperboy and Breadboy, British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) has turned Tony’s third memoir ‘All Growed Up’ into a brand new musical production and 16-year-old Dara McNaughton is playing young Tony.
Originally from Portstewart, Dara has been a member of and appeared on stage with Ballywillan Drama Group.
The musical is running at the Lyric from August 2-4 and there will also be a special screening of the production at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine on August 23.
‘All Growed Up’ follows Tony as he leaves the Shankill for life as a student in Coleraine, where he discovers true love, socialism and screen tests. Touching, funny and nostalgic, ‘All Growed Up’ will delight Tony’s many fans.
It’s the book in which the retired paperboy finally grows up.
It’s Belfast, 1982, and a seventeen-year-old boy wearing Hai Karate aftershave has an appointment with destiny. He is a real man now, so he is, and shaving twice a week.
To follow his successful career as a breadboy, he aims to go where few people from the upper Shankill have boldly gone before: to university.
Specialising in creating brand new music theatre, BYMT work with leading industry professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training for young singers, actors, dancers and musicians as well as emerging artists and stage technicians.
For tickets for the Riverside Theatre screening visit www.riversidetheatre.org.uk.