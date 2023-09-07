Register
Red letter day for Portrush Music Society's Calendar Girls at national awards

Portrush Music Society’s Calendar Girls have been celebrating after winning at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) annual awards in Wales recently.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST
The Society presented the Irish premiere of Calendar Girls the Musical in the Magherabuoy Hotel, Portrush, back in February 2022. The group was nominated for Outstanding Production in the Ireland and Wales section of NODA and were delighted to win the award.

A total of 16 members of the society made the trip over to Newport for the gala dinner and it was certainly worth the journey!

PMS also received three nominations for their production of Shrek the Musical – Outstanding Performance for Aidan Hughes as Shrek, Outstanding Director for Kerry Kane and Outstanding Technical.

Portrush Music Society win Outstanding Production for Calendar Girls the Musical at the NODA awards in Wales. Credit Portrush Music SocietyPortrush Music Society win Outstanding Production for Calendar Girls the Musical at the NODA awards in Wales. Credit Portrush Music Society
The society are currently deep in rehearsals for the Irish premiere of The Phantom of the Opera which they are performing in Coleraine Leisure Centre from November 7-11. Tickets are selling extremely quickly for this iconic show. Book soon to avoid disappointment. Booking is online at ticketsource.co.uk/portrush-society

