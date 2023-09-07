Portrush Music Society’s Calendar Girls have been celebrating after winning at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) annual awards in Wales recently.

The Society presented the Irish premiere of Calendar Girls the Musical in the Magherabuoy Hotel, Portrush, back in February 2022. The group was nominated for Outstanding Production in the Ireland and Wales section of NODA and were delighted to win the award.

A total of 16 members of the society made the trip over to Newport for the gala dinner and it was certainly worth the journey!

PMS also received three nominations for their production of Shrek the Musical – Outstanding Performance for Aidan Hughes as Shrek, Outstanding Director for Kerry Kane and Outstanding Technical.

Portrush Music Society win Outstanding Production for Calendar Girls the Musical at the NODA awards in Wales. Credit Portrush Music Society