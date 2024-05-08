Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Why not try something different and book tickets to see the stage adaptation of Susan Hill’s thriller, The Woman In Black, when it arrives at the Millennium Forum for a week-long run from Tuesday, May 21?

This new production is currently touring the UK and Ireland direct from London’s West End where it has played over 13,000 performances for the past 33 years and has been seen by over seven million people in the UK. In June 2019 the production celebrated its 30th Anniversary in London’s West End with a special gala performance.

The production will star Malcolm James as Arthur Kipps and Mark Hawkins as The Actor.

The Woman in Black Tour 2023/24 by Susan Hill adapted by Stephen Mallatratt. CREDIT MILLENNIUM FORUM

Malcolm James returns to The Woman in Black having first played Arthur Kipps on a UK Tour and then at the Fortune Theatre. His other West End credits include The Mousetrap at St. Martin’s Theatre and Volpone at the National Theatre. His on-screen credits include HBO’s My Dinner with Herve, Secret Invasion on Disney+, the BBC’s Doctors and EastEnders, ITV’s Coronation Street and The Bill.

Mark Hawkins first played The Actor in The Woman in Black at the Fortune Theatre and The Madinat Theatre. His other theatrical credits include The Railway Children at Kings Cross Theatre, Julius Caesar at The Globe, the uk tour of Lady Chatterley’s Lover and the international tour of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. His television credits include HBO’s The Nevers and ITV’s Vera.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’. He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

