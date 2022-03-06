Smash hit musical takes to the stage

Following a successful first leg of the tour in 2021 and a six-week run at the Centre Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will visit Nottingham, Norwich, Belfast, Woking, Truro, Edinburgh, Wimbledon, Sheffield, Milton Keynes and Glasgow in 2022.

The UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his Mum, Margaret, Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Sasha Latoya as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha. The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Lisa-Marie Holmes (Understudy), Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Cameron Johnson (Jamie’s Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock) John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Adam Taylor (Sayid/1st Cover Jamie), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, made his feature-film debut as director. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is available globally on Amazon Prime.