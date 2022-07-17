Spend an evening with Carson and the Lady

James Doran as Sir Edward Carson and Rosie McClelland as Lady Massereene

Based on real-life events between 1914-21, ‘Carson and the Lady’ centres on trailblazing and daring Irish society woman Lady Jean Massereene.

Written by Michael Cameron, who penned the award-winning play ‘Ruby!’, ‘Carson and the Lady’ is directed by Colm G. Doran, inspired by the writing of historical biographer Lyndsy Spence and features an acclaimed cast of local actors.

The play is set in the stately home of Lord and Lady Massereene in Antrim Castle Gardens in the years prior to and beyond the creation of Northern Ireland in May 1921.

Audiences will be invited to spend an evening in the company of socialite Lady Massereene (Rosie McClelland), her close friend and political hero Sir Edward Carson (James Doran), the mystical Evan Morgan (Conor O’Donnell), and household servants Ethel Gillingham (Rosie Barry) and Thomas Ballantine (Conor O’Donnell). The play follows the story of these historical characters as their lives and fortunes intertwine against the backdrop of some of the most remarkable political and social developments in a momentous and turbulent period of British and Irish history.

“Following the success of the site-specific production in Antrim Castle Gardens last year, we are delighted to bring Carson and The Lady to the main stage of Lyric Theatre and Open House Festival,” said writer Michael Cameron. “It has been fascinating to look at historical figures such as Lady Massereene and Sir Edward Carson, and to bring them to life again for a new generation. I hope that audiences will be entertained whilst at the same time learn a little more about the people and events who have shaped our history.”