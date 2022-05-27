Spend an evening with supervet Nowl Fitzpatrick at the Waterfront

Following his hugely popular tour in 2018, An Evening with Noel Fitzpatrick will give audiences a unique opportunity to gain an intimate insight into Noel’s extraordinary bionic world and the animals who have inspired him along the way.

Noel will share a rollercoaster ride of successes and failures, demonstrating why love really is all that matters – and how our animal friends can teach us very important life lessons, which can make us better people.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be some unexpected surprises and thoughts about the nature of stress and survival against the odds - and the future of humans and animals on our planet - that will truly give you cause to stop and think about your own future too.

Noel continues to strive toward a more loving and understanding society for humans and animals alike - in a world that needs healing now more than ever.