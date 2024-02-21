Register
BREAKING

St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society are staging production of Aladdin - here are the dates, times, and where to buy tickets

St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society are staging a production of Aladdin at St Comgall’s Auditorium in Larne.
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:50 GMT

The show will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 23; Sunday, February 25; and Friday, March 1.

Tickets are £10 (adult) and £8 (concession) and are available from The Book Nook in Larne.

More information can be found on the Society’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMacNissisChoralAndDramaticSociety

Scenes from the dress rehearsal for St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society’s production of Aladdin.

1. Aladdin

Scenes from the dress rehearsal for St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society’s production of Aladdin. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society

The production will be staged at St Comgall's Auditorium.

2. Aladdin

The production will be staged at St Comgall's Auditorium. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society

A scene from Aladdin.

3. Aladdin

A scene from Aladdin. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society

Tickets for the show are available from The Book Nook.

4. Aladdin

Tickets for the show are available from The Book Nook. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LarneFacebook