The show will be held at 7pm on Friday, February 23; Sunday, February 25; and Friday, March 1.
Tickets are £10 (adult) and £8 (concession) and are available from The Book Nook in Larne.
1. Aladdin
Scenes from the dress rehearsal for St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society’s production of Aladdin. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society
2. Aladdin
The production will be staged at St Comgall's Auditorium. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society
3. Aladdin
A scene from Aladdin. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society
4. Aladdin
Tickets for the show are available from The Book Nook. Photo: St Macnissi's Choral and Dramatic Society