A stage play about Ballymoney road racing royalty, the Dunlop family, is to open in Belfast this Autumn.

‘The Safety Catch’ which stars north coast actor Andrew McCracken as Michael Dunlop is coming to Belfast’s Lyric Theatre from October 31 – November 4.

The play, written by journalist and biker Nick Snow, centres around Michael who is pondering his future in road racing after his elder brother, William, had become the latest member of his family to be killed while following his passion on the roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The author portrays Michael talking with his mentor, Liam Beckett, his late father Robert’s best friend and mechanic, as he decides whether to go on racing or whether to save himself and his family more exposure to the risk of the racing on the roads.

Coleraine actor Andrew McCracken who will be playing the role of motorcycle champion Michael Dunlop in the Lyric Theatre. Credit: Andrew McCracken

‘The Safety Catch’, will also feature Fra Gunn as Liam Beckett.

Andrew trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama. His stage credits include A Walk Is Not Just A Walk (Lyric Theatre Belfast) and A Doll’s House (Richard Burton Company) while his screen credits include: Drive (BBC Wales),Bleeding Out (Northern Ireland Screen), and Whistling Dixie (Frontier Pictures).

The play’s director Joe O’Byrne, said: “This is a play about life and death. The story is a verbal battle between two characters as they try to understand why they do what they do, why they couldn‘t not do what they do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With so much at stake it is a fierce encounter, full of emotion, passion and dark humour. But it is more than that, it is an ode to adventure, to ambition and ultimately a true affirmation of life.”

Coleraine actor Andrew McCracken in The Safety Catch in which he plays Ballymoney motorcycling champion Michael Dunlop. Credit: Andrew McCracken

With the tagline ‘no risk no reward’, the play poses the question: ‘What would you put on the line to become the very greatest at what you do? What if that was one of the most dangerous sports on the planet, a sport that close members of your own family had paid the ultimate price for while pursuing the very same goal?’