Start the New Year with a laugh - Ballywillan Drama Group's hilarious 'Anyone for Breakfast?' comes to Riverside

Following on from their huge sell-out blockbuster ‘Kinky Boots’ last year, Ballywillan Drama Group returns to the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine later this month with the wonderfully funny play ‘Anyone for Breakfast?’
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:53 GMT
Ballywillan Drama Group presents the Derek Benfield comedy Anyone for Breakfast in the Riverside Theatre from January 23-27. Credit Ballywillan Drama GroupBallywillan Drama Group presents the Derek Benfield comedy Anyone for Breakfast in the Riverside Theatre from January 23-27. Credit Ballywillan Drama Group
The play, written by comedy master Derek Benfield, stars six of Ballywillan’s leading actors in this priceless comedy of marital mishaps.

The husband is having an affair, the wife is having an affair and the wife’s friend is trying to have an affair! All of them end up in the same house trying to keep their lovers (or prospective lovers) a secret from everyone else. An absolute hoot!

So, the scene is set for an evening and morning of riotous misunderstandings and mistaken identities. This is a sparkling comedy not to be missed – a guaranteed hilarious evening out for audiences!

‘Anyone for Breakfast’ runs from January 23 – 27 with a Saturday matinee included. Tickets priced at £15/16 are available from https://www.riversidetheatre.org.uk/

