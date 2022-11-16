This Christmas at the Lyric Theatre, Paul Boyd and the team that brought you the Lyric’s hit musicals Peter Pan, Alice The Musical, and Pinocchio The Greatest Wonder of the Age, present an all-new version of The Snow Queen, on the Lyric main stage from November 25– December 31.

Join Gerda (Calla Hughes) on her quest in Paul Boyd’s new musical adventure, a glittering spectacular for all ages adapted from Hans Christian Andersen’s much-loved tale of courage, adventure, and friendship.

Gerda works in her grandmother’s (Christina Nelson) busy flower shop in the centre of town where, for as long as she can remember, the roses are delivered every morning by her friend, one of the town’s young men, Kai (Ben McGarvey).

One night an unexpected cold wind blows across the land, and when the windows of the town begin to freeze over grandmother fears the worst - the Snow Queen (Ruby Campbell) has returned. When Kai disappears Gerda sets off on a long journey to find him. In search of a palace that sits amongst the snowy, frozen peaks of Finnmark, she meets lots of colourful characters along the way including Oakie (Christopher Finn), Captain Crow (Darren Franklin), The Prince (Aaron Halliwell).

In rehearsals for The Snow Queen Christina Nelson and Calla Hughes

Tickets for The Snow Queen start at just £12, so join thousands of families who have already booked and make a visit to The Snow Queen one of your family’s magical Christmas traditions this year.

Looking forward to The Snow Queen Jimmy Fay, Executive Producer Lyric Theatre, said: “Join us for what is guaranteed to be a spectacular Christmas production of The Snow Queen brought to you by the fantastic Paul Boyd. Featuring a glittering cast including Ruby Campbell, fresh from our award winning co-production with Abbey Theatre of Translations and Darren Franklin, who has just finished performing in Conor Mitchell’s Propaganda: A New Musical.

"The Snow Queen marks the end of an extraordinary year of new writings produced and performed on both Lyric main stage and Naughton Studio. I would like to take

this opportunity to thank our funders, supporters and audiences who help to make this truly a playhouse for all.”

The Snow Queen at the Lyric