Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachersYear 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers
Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers

Take a trip down memory lane

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Nov 2024, 16:21 BST
With Christmas just around the corner, audiences will once again be flocking to the Island Hall in Lisburn to see local award winning theatre company Lisnagarvey Operatic Society stage their popular annual pantomime.

The festive season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to see a panto. Take a look back at some of Lisnargarvey’s productions and see if you can spot any characters you recognise.

Steven Cooke who starred as Joseph in the Friends School production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2012. Also pictured are cast members.

1. Take a trip down memory lane

Steven Cooke who starred as Joseph in the Friends School production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2012. Also pictured are cast members. Photo: NIWD

Friends’ School A Level pupils visited Seacourt Print Workshop in Bangor in 2012 to develop their Intaglio printmaking skills. The Friends’ School students are pictured with Penny Brewill of Seacourt, who led the workshop.

2. Take a trip down memory lane

Friends’ School A Level pupils visited Seacourt Print Workshop in Bangor in 2012 to develop their Intaglio printmaking skills. The Friends’ School students are pictured with Penny Brewill of Seacourt, who led the workshop. Photo: NIWD

Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers

3. Take a trip down memory lane

Year 8 pupils from Friends' School in 2012 along with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers Photo: NIWD

Friends' school year 8 students in 2012 with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers.

4. Take a trip down memory lane

Friends' school year 8 students in 2012 with Lynne McMurray and Chris Wilson, year teachers. Photo: NIWD

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lisburn
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice