The countdown is on for the Millennium Forum’s youth musical production of the hit musical, ‘Fame’, which opens next week, starring a host of talent from the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

A high-octane musical featuring the Academy Award-winning title song ‘Fame’ and a host of other catchy pop tunes, the amateur production tells the story of a group of performing arts students who join New York City’s much celebrated High School in 1980 until they graduate from it four years later.

The cast features quite a few familiar faces from the Causeway Coast and Glens area including Clara Clements, Freya Cummings and Niamh Murray from Limavady, Caitlin Bell-Porter from Portrush, Kevin Doran from Dungiven, Jamie Plews from Greysteel, Robyn McNerlin from Ballykelly, Matthew McLaughlin from Killywool and Rihanna McGraw from Coleraine.

