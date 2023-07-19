Register
Talented teens from Causeway Coast and Glens get the leg warmers on for Millennium Forum's Fame

The countdown is on for the Millennium Forum’s youth musical production of the hit musical, ‘Fame’, which opens next week, starring a host of talent from the Causeway Coast and Glens area.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:13 BST

A high-octane musical featuring the Academy Award-winning title song ‘Fame’ and a host of other catchy pop tunes, the amateur production tells the story of a group of performing arts students who join New York City’s much celebrated High School in 1980 until they graduate from it four years later.

The cast features quite a few familiar faces from the Causeway Coast and Glens area including Clara Clements, Freya Cummings and Niamh Murray from Limavady, Caitlin Bell-Porter from Portrush, Kevin Doran from Dungiven, Jamie Plews from Greysteel, Robyn McNerlin from Ballykelly, Matthew McLaughlin from Killywool and Rihanna McGraw from Coleraine.

Fame opens at the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, July 26 and runs until Saturday, July 29. Tickets are on sale now from the Box Office or online.

