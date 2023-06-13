Register
'The best bubble show in the world' is coming to Coleraine's Riverside Theatre

International Bubbleologists and Guinness World Record Holders Iain and Ray are on their way to Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre with an incredible new show!
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Help them in their quest to discover the ultimate bubble while battling the natural enemies of soap bubbles including sharp objects and naughty children.

‘Paris Bubbles’ has a lively and exciting storyline which enthrals and captivates with exciting stunts, amazing magic and spectacular bubble displays. It’s full of surprises, audience participation and games with a splash of science suitable for children and adults of all ages with a sense of fun.

This is an event you will remember and talk about for years as these are not ordinary bubbles - they’re massive bubbles, fire bubbles, exploding bubbles, steam bubbles, colourful bubbles, micro bubbles, tennis bubbles, fairground bubbles, space bubbles, snow bubbles, snake bubbles and even TASTY bubbles!

Experience the best in soap bubble entertainment
Experience the best in soap bubble entertainment

Join Iain and Ray as they search for the ultimate bubble!

Tickets on sale now from www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

Experience the best in soap bubble entertainment
Experience the best in soap bubble entertainment
