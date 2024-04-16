'Guys and Dolls' tells a fable of love and gambling based across New York City and Havana, with iconic characters and songs made famous by household names such as Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brandon and later Nathan Lane.

With soaring singing and breath-taking dancing, Lisnagarvey are raising the bar again after the sold-out success of last Spring's production of 'Sister Act'.

The cast includes Joshua Martin as Sky Masterson, Hannah Conlon as Sarah Brown, Sean Harkin as Nathan Detroit. and Caoimhe Ryan as Miss Adelaide.

Guys and Dolls runs from Tuesday April 16 to Saturday April 20 at the Island Hall, with shows beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Lagan Valley Island box office online or by telephone.

1 . The curtain goes up on Lisnagarvey Operatic Society's production of Guys and Dolls The latest musical from the award winning Lisnagarvey Operatic Society is running at the Island Hall in Lisburn from April 16-20 Photo: Melissa Gordon, Gorgeous Photography NI

