The Master of the Musicals, Peter Corry, has been touring Northern Ireland with his new show ‘Thank You for the Musicals’, a fantastic celebration of his 30 years on stage.

Peter, together with his close knit cast of talented performers, recently brought the show to the Island Hall in Lisburn, much to the delight of his local fans. Featuring a wide range of songs from musicals across the decades, highlights from the show included performances from classic musicals such as Oliver, Carousel, and A Little Night Music, to new hit shows such as Six and Hamilton.

The range of numbers showed off the musical talents of not just Peter but also his supporting cast, which included Lisburn man Nik Parks.

And of course, no celebration of Peter Corry’s career would be complete without a medley from the show in which he made his name – Les Miserables.

Peter Corry says 'Thank You for the Musicals' as he celebrates 30 years on stage

The upbeat show had plenty of toe-tapping numbers, carefully choreographed performances, and some real laugh-out-loud moments to keep the audience entertained.

With plenty of humour, poignancy, and soaring melodies, the show is everything that a fan of musical theatre could wish for. And fans in Lisburn certainly showed their appreciation with a standing ovation and rapturous applause.

The show certainly proves why Peter’s career has lasted for 30 years and why he has earned the title ‘Master of the Musicals’.

The anniversary celebrations will finish off with a spectacular performance in the beautiful surroundings of St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast on March 18, with a matinee performance at 2.30pm and an evening show at 7.30pm.

For further information or to book tickets, visit petercorryproductions.com.

