The Railway Children set to pull into the Riverside Theatre in April

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST

Having closed the doors of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory just two weeks ago, Ballywillan Drama Group are busy rehearsing for their next production, the much loved play The Railway Children.

Based on Edith Nesbit’s famous novel, the play is a clever, ingenious, emotional and tear-jerking telling of the story and will evoke many memories for the adult theatregoer and introduce this wonderful show to the young.

In 2015, Ballywillan staged the play at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine where it wowed audiences making it the most successful of their plays. Now, in 2025, ten years later, it’s time to bring this exhilarating production (and train) back!

After sellout productions at The National Railway Museum, York, Waterloo Station, London and Kings Cross Station, London, the play finally returns to Coleraine where it is sure to again to appeal to audiences of all ages.

Ballywillan Drama Group's The Railway Children comes to Coleraine's Riverside Theatre from April 8-12. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUPBallywillan Drama Group's The Railway Children comes to Coleraine's Riverside Theatre from April 8-12. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP
Ballywillan Drama Group's The Railway Children comes to Coleraine's Riverside Theatre from April 8-12. CREDIT BALLYWILLAN DRAMA GROUP

This story has been credited with having one of the greatest moments in the history of theatre or film. In the closing seconds of the play, there will not be a dry eye in the theatre, when Bobbie cries out those poignant words, “Oh, my Daddy, my Daddy”.

The Railway Children runs in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine from Tuesday, April 8 – Saturday, April 12. Tickets, priced from £14, are on sale now from the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine.

Book online: www.riversidetheatre.org.uk or call: 028 70 123 123.

