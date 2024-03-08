The talented cast of Fusion Theatre take to the Lisburn stage in Anastasia

Lisburn’s award winning cross community youth theatre company, Fusion Theatre, have been back at the Island Hall with their latest production of the musical Anastasia.
Anastasia, the musical, tells the tale of the Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, who was rumoured to have escaped and survived the execution of her family.

Based on the Disney film of the same name, Anastasia transports the audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

The talent of the young people on stage is absolutely outstanding and it is easy to forget how young they actually are. From start to finish, the cast shone and captivated the entire audience.

