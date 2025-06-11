Theatre in the Park returns to Mid and East Antrim with Pride and Prejudice production
The award-winning outdoor theatre company Illyria is set to stage their adaptation of the Jane Austen classic to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the author’s birth.
The first show will take place at Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus on Wednesday, August 20 with entertainment from the lively Third Carrickfergus Brass Band.
That will be followed on Thursday, August 21 with a performance at the People’s Park, Ballymena with visitors able to enjoy entertainment from the Ballymena Ukulele Group.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s website.
Theatre and literature fans alike are invited to bring along a picnic and enjoy Jane Austen at her forthright and feisty best.
Each performance will run for 140 minutes (approximately), including a 20 minute interval.
The show is suitable for all ages.