Tinderbx to premiere play in Edinburgh

Bird of Passage in the Half Light to premiere at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The darkly comedic one woman play will feature multi-media animation and incredible sound design that will reveal the theme of shame and trans-generational trauma through powerful and rich storytelling.

Birds of Passage in the Half Light will work in partnership with Alliance for Choice and Nexus NI in the delivery of a unique participatory programme.

Kat Woods previous plays Mule, Belfast Boy and Killymuck received huge critical acclaim at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in previous years and Tinderbox are delighted to present this powerful tour de force.

Birds of Passage in the Half Light is a dark comedic excavation exposing the complicated relationship between Her, Faith and the Generational Impact that it has had on her female lineage.

Set in post conflict rural Fermanagh we see the fractured world of Her as she battles the dogmatic grip that once captivatingly controlled Ireland for centuries. She needs to sever the apron strings once and for all, cut the ideological umbilical cord and set herself free of the wright of her ancestral wounds. But how she does that is something only she can discover or is it too late?

Caoileann Curry-Thompson, Acting Head of Drama and Dance, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added, “Kat Woods is an exciting voice in theatre here and Patrick J O’Reilly an inspiring director.

“I can’t wait to see how this collaboration tackles a complex knot of societal issues through highly theatrical story-telling and performance.”

The play will run at the Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh from August 16 - 29 and the Duncairn Arts Centre, Belfast from September 1-11.