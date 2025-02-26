Two Lisburn woman are ready to take to the stage of the Grand Opera House in the amateur premiere of Les Misérables

Two women from Lisburn are getting ready to tread the boards at the Grand Opera House in Belfast as they share an iconic role in the hit musical Les Misérables.

Pond Park Primary School teacher Laura Kerr and Q Radio host Jordan Arnold will be sharing the role of Madame Thénardier when they take to the stage in the sweeping production by Belfast Operatic next week (March 4-8).

This will be the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables, marking the first time in its 40-year history that Cameron Mackintosh has granted rights to amateur companies.

Set within the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables is a dramatic masterpiece of love, war, redemption and conflict.

Pond Park Primary School teacher Laura Kerr will be taking on the role of Madame Thénardier in Belfast Operatic's production of Les Misérables at the Grand Opera House from March 4-8. She is pictured alongside her stage husband Greg Fox, who is starring as Master of the House Thénardier. Pic credit: Gorgeous Photography

A true testament to the survival of the human spirit, the story of Jean Valjean and his quest for redemption has solidified Les Misérables as the world’s favourite musical.

Epic, grand and uplifting, Les Misérables packs an emotional punch that has thrilled audiences all over the world and continues to hold the title of the West-End’s longest running musical.

The production has a double cast, with actors taking to the stage on alternate evenings.

Laura and Jordan are no strangers to the stage and are looking forward to taking on the role of one of the ‘baddies’ of the show.

Q Radio host Jordan Arnold will be taking on the role of Madame Thénardier in Belfast Operatic's production of Les Misérables at the Grand Opera House from March 4-8. She is pictured alongside her stage husband Desmond Havlin, who is starring as Master of the House Thénardier. Pic credit: Gorgeous Photography

Jordan recently starred, to great acclaim, as Paulette in Ulster Operatic’s production of Legally Blonde and she is delighted to be returning to the Opera House stage.

Admitting that she cried her eyes out when she found out she had got the role of Madame Thénardier, Jordan said: "Rehearsals have been an absolute blast but I can’t believe how quickly they’ve flown in. The level of talent in the cast is genuinely insane, so it’s been a privilege watching everyone perform at each and every rehearsal.

"I’d like to say a huge thank you to the entire cast and creative team for welcoming me to Les Mis and making the whole process so enjoyable.”

Laura is also looking forward to returning to the Grand Opera House stage.

Belfast Operatic Company are putting the finishing touches to the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables, which will be staged at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from March 4-8. Pic credit: Belfast Operatic Company

"I love the Opera House,” she said. “It’s an incredible venue and a wonderful feeling, standing on that stage looking out.

"I spend most of my time now directing others on that stage and very much watching from the wings.

"To be back now is daunting but exciting. I am looking forward to that feeling of nervous energy that we all experience and then getting to bring this fabulous musical/story to life.”

The Lisburn teacher was delighted to secure the role of Madame Thénardier and has been enjoying sharing the role with her counterpart.

"I could not believe I got this part,” Laura admitted. “The audition process was a long one and believe me I auditioned alongside some very talented women.

"I’m a little older than most of the cast and I thought maybe that might go against me but it was just lovely to receive the email.

"And to share this with the fabulous Jordan Arnold… wow… she’s amazing. It’s a great opportunity.”

The two women have fallen in love with the comedic role and even though Madame Thénardier is a sinister character at times, together with her husband, ‘The Master of the House’, she brings much needed comedic light relief to the show.

"Madame Thénardier is a real piece of work,” explained Laura. “She’s the one that wears the trousers in the relationship. She bosses Thénardier around. She’s the brains behind it all. She’s also brutal in her treatment of people, especially little Cosette.

"But she also gets to bring the humour to the show and is loud, brash and crude. She’s great fun to play!”

Jordan agreed with Laura about the role, saying: “She’s boisterous, cruel and self-serving. But, far from a typical stage villain, she and her husband are also the comic relief in what’s an otherwise very heavy show.

"So although she’d be easy to hate without the comedy, I think audiences end up secretly loving her.

"I’ve never played anyone like Madame T before and I’m loving being the baddie for a change.”

Looking forward to taking to the stage of the Grand Opera House once again, Jordan added: “There’s no feeling like stepping out onto that magnificent stage and I consider myself beyond lucky to have this opportunity.

"To be doing it in such a prestigious show is the icing on the cake.”

Both Laura and Jordan are certain that the audiences will be mesmerised by the production, which sees some of Northern Ireland’s best amateur theatre talent grace the stage.

"It’s going to be a wonderful night at the theatre for both audiences and performers,” Laura added. “I can’t wait to hear the noise of the crowd as they ‘hear the people sing’!”

With a cast of 70 and a sold out run, this is the biggest production project in Belfast Operatic’s 65-year history.

Belfast Operatic Company is the lead producer of Les Misérables: Let the People Sing in Belfast and they are working alongside St Agnes Choral Society, Ulster Operatic Company, and the Grand Opera House Trust

Kerry Rodgers is the Director of Les Misérables: Let the People Sing in Belfast and she is one of only three female directors in the UK chosen to direct this first-ever amateur production.

Following Les Misérables, Belfast Operatic Company are continuing on with their 65th anniversary celebrations and they will also stage The Sound of Music, which is also celebrating its 65th anniversary on stage, in the spectacular location of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast this June.