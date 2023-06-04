Following their multi-award-winning production of West Side Story, members of the Ulster Operatic Company return to the Grand Opera House in September with their version of Evita.

The musical charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to sainthood and features memorable music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice with songs such as Don’t Cry for Me Argentina, Oh What a Circus, Buenos Aires and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, the Tony-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor, illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

The events in Evita’s life are presented in song and commented on by the narrator.

Getting ready for Evita at Grand Opera House Belfast, are, from left: Caroline McMichael as young Eva Duarte and Karen Hawthorne as Eva Peron.

For more details of the show, which runs from Wednesday, September 20 - Saturday, September 23, and to book, go to https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/evita/