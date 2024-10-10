Ulster Operatic turns the Grand Opera House pink as they take to stage with hit musical Legally Blonde

Running at the Belfast theatre until Saturday October 12, the musical brings to the stage the film starring Reece Witherspoon, and follows lovelorn Elle Woods as she sets off for Harvard Law School in pursuit of her ex-boyfriend Warner.

With catchy tunes, amazing choreography, and fantastic performances throughout from the entire cast, this really is a feel-good show to warm your heart and have you rolling with laughter.

Snaps for Karen Hawthorne who brings the adorable character of Elle Woods to life, complete with her chihuahua companion Bruiser. She really does embody the role made famous by Reece Witherspoon.

Sean Harkin, who will be well known to Lisburn audiences for his roles with Lisnagarvey Operatic Society, is Elle’s mentor and love interest Emmett and he really was perfect for the role, with a voice and stage presence to match.

Karen and Emmett were joined on stage by an array of quirky characters but without a doubt the standout performance came from Lisburn’s own Jordan Arnold, who stepped into the role of the brash but loveable Paulette, Elle’s confidante, who fans of the film will remember being played by Jennifer Coolidge.

Jordan blew the audience away with her comedic timing and her belter of a voice. She is no stranger to the Opera House stage and it was fantastic to see her back where she definitely belongs.

The show runs until Saturday October 12 so snap up your tickets now for the feel-good show, you certainly won’t be disappointed,

