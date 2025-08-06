Unique opportunity to witness 'Hadestown: Teen Edition' as it prepares to open the north west - Advertorial

The production of ‘Hadestown’ will commence on Wednesday August 6 until Saturday August 9 at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Hazel Wand Theatre School & The Golden Apples Players are proud to present a UK & Ireland first with their live amateur production of Hadestown: Teen Edition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hazel Wand Theatre School, Omagh has been at the heart of the theatre world since 1993, when it was set up by founder Sister Aengus Fitzpatrick.

Now, the theatre school has been flourishing under the leadership of Leanne Daly, shaping the creativity of many young minds. Hazel Wand Theatre School has been afforded the opportunity to perform many classic musicals throughout the years, including ‘Les Misérables’ ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Phantom of the Opera’ and many more. Amazingly, Hazel Wand Theatre School have two Irish premieres under their belt, being their productions of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Anastasia’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school are going to be the first theatre school in all of Ireland and the UK to perform the musical ‘Hadestown’ to a live audience.

The production of ‘Hadestown’ will commence on Wednesday 6th of August until Saturday 9th of August at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

Hadestown is a Tony-Award winning musical by Anais Mitchell that blends ancient Greek mythology with American folk and jazz music. Hadestown retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, set in a post-apocalyptic, Depression-era, industrial world.

Orpheus, a poor musician falls in love with Eurydice, a struggling young woman. While he dreams of creating a song so beautiful it can bring Spring back to a dark world, Eurydice is tempted by the promises of security offered by Hades, the God of the Underworld. Eurydice signs her freedom away and descends to Hadestown, an industrial, oppressive underworld ruled by Hades and Persephone. Orpheus journeys to Hadestown to rescue her, armed only with his music. Hades, moved by Orpheus’s song, allows her to leave-on one condition: Orpheus must lead her out without turning back to look at her. The tragic myth plays out from there.

Hadestown premiered on Broadway in 2019 and won eight Tony Awards, including ‘Best Musical’, ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Direction’. Hazel Wand Theatre School, Omagh is immensely proud to bring this incredible musical to the stage for the first time in Ireland and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young cast of Hadestown have already embarked on a three-week intensive rehearsal process, learning the material, movement and staging of this unbelievable production.

The production of ‘Hadestown’ will commence on Wednesday 6th of August until Saturday 9th of August at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.

The production of ‘Hadestown’ commenced on Wednesday, August 6 and runs nightly until Saturday August 9 at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh and each show will promptly begin at 7:30pm.

The Northwest boasts an exceptional amount of talent and this cast is proving this every day in rehearsals. Caleb Miller takes on the role of the formidable of Hades, with Cara Sweeney playing his long-suffering queen of the underworld: Persephone. The young lovers are played by Cara Coyle plays (Eurydice) Eurydice and Rory Teague (Orpheus) and the story is told by Dylan Andrews (Hermes).

Directed by Leanne Daly and Choreographed by Erin McCarthy. Leanne would like to thank the cast and her team for the immersible amount of time and effort they are putting into the production. It will be a fantastic night of theatre, and we would love to see you are at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh this August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available at the Strule Arts Centre box office or on their website at https://struleartscentre.co.uk/show/hadestown-teen-edition/

Limited time discount code ‘waydown40’ is available with 40% all tickets.