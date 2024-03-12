VIDEO: It'll be 'your funeral' if you miss out on tickets for Londonderry Musical Society's Oliver!
The musical theatre group will take to the stage of the Millennium Forum in Derry from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23 (including a Saturday matinee).
Boasting members from all over the north coast and north west as well as the Maiden City, the award-winning Society has been busy rehearsing for Oliver which stars David Langan in the title role, Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger, Kieran Connor as Fagin, Sophie Doran as Nancy and Matthew Irwin as Bill Sykes.
Taking the roles of the undertakers Mr and Mrs Sowerberry are Simon Quigg and Christine Baggley who filmed this hilarious video to promote the show.
Take a look…
Tickets are on sale now for Oliver in the Millennium Forum by booking online www.millenniumforum.co.uk or by calling 028 7126 4455 but hurry as tickets are selling fast. If you miss out, as the Sowerberry’s would say: “That’s your funeral!”