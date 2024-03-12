Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The musical theatre group will take to the stage of the Millennium Forum in Derry from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23 (including a Saturday matinee).

Boasting members from all over the north coast and north west as well as the Maiden City, the award-winning Society has been busy rehearsing for Oliver which stars David Langan in the title role, Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger, Kieran Connor as Fagin, Sophie Doran as Nancy and Matthew Irwin as Bill Sykes.

Taking the roles of the undertakers Mr and Mrs Sowerberry are Simon Quigg and Christine Baggley who filmed this hilarious video to promote the show.

Christine Baggley and Simon Quigg as undertakers The Sowerberrys in Londonderry Musical Society's production of Oliver! Credit LMS

Take a look…