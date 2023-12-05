West End singer and actress Pauline Carville is currently starring in ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pauline is taking on the role of the Evil Fairy: “This is my second panto with Mr Hullaballoo Productions, who are a complete joy to work with and I am extremely excited to be appearing at The Riverside Theatre for the first time.”

This is a family-friendly show of Sleeping Beauty with original script, music and lyrics created by the Mr Hullabaloo team, Ian Kells and Noleen Esler. On stage now until December 17, the panto features a wonderful all-singing, all-dancing cast alongside spectacular sets and dazzling costumes. All ages can join in the excitement as this timeless fairytale unfolds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline, who has appeared in numerous West End shows, worked with legendary Director Trevor Nunn and even made a movie with Charlie Sheen, has also just released her autobiography ‘Am I Mad Or What’.

Pauline Carville in Sleeping Beauty at the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine. Credit Riverside Theatre

Drawing on the highs and lows of her tumultuous journey as a woman in the international performing industry, West Belfast born actor, broadcaster and singer, Pauline is hoping to inspire others to not make the same mistakes as she did by telling her story in ‘Am I Mad or What?’ The book tells of Pauline’s first hand experience of mental breakdowns, personal tragedy and overcoming struggles.