West End actress Pauline Carville joins the cast of Riverside Theatre's Sleeping Beauty
Pauline is taking on the role of the Evil Fairy: “This is my second panto with Mr Hullaballoo Productions, who are a complete joy to work with and I am extremely excited to be appearing at The Riverside Theatre for the first time.”
This is a family-friendly show of Sleeping Beauty with original script, music and lyrics created by the Mr Hullabaloo team, Ian Kells and Noleen Esler. On stage now until December 17, the panto features a wonderful all-singing, all-dancing cast alongside spectacular sets and dazzling costumes. All ages can join in the excitement as this timeless fairytale unfolds.
Pauline, who has appeared in numerous West End shows, worked with legendary Director Trevor Nunn and even made a movie with Charlie Sheen, has also just released her autobiography ‘Am I Mad Or What’.
Drawing on the highs and lows of her tumultuous journey as a woman in the international performing industry, West Belfast born actor, broadcaster and singer, Pauline is hoping to inspire others to not make the same mistakes as she did by telling her story in ‘Am I Mad or What?’ The book tells of Pauline’s first hand experience of mental breakdowns, personal tragedy and overcoming struggles.
She also shares many happy memories and funny anecdotes in the book, including the heart-warming story of how she met her husband and fellow broadcaster, Robin Elliott and how a New York psychic conned her out of thousands. The book is available from Excalibur Press. Book tickets now for ‘Sleeping Beauty’ on 028 7012 3123 or www.riversidetheatre.org.uk