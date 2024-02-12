Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Renowned Portrush theatre director Bronagh Lagan brought a new musical - ‘Flowers for Mrs Harris’ – to life in its London premiere.

The show was the musical version of the movie ‘Mrs Harris Goes to Paris’ which tells the story of Ada Harris, whose day-to-day life is spent cleaning houses. But one day when she is working for a wealthy client in Belgravia, she happens upon a Dior dress that takes her breath away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivier-Award winning stage legend Jenna Russell starred as ‘Ada Harris’, directed by Bronagh who is the director of the Olivier-nominated play Cruise by Jack Holden which ran at The Duchess Theatre and was the first new play to open the West End after the pandemic.

Portrush director Bronagh Lagan. Credit Bronagh Lagan

At Sunday’s What’s On Stage awards, ‘Flowers for Mrs Harris’ won the award for Best Off-West End production.

Previously Bronagh’s production of Rags, the musical by Charles Strouse and Stephen Schwartz at The Park Theatre, received nine Off West End Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Production. Bronagh worked closely with Stephen Schwartz in reimagining the script for an actor-musician production and curated a cast album of her production of Rags which is available on iTunes and Spotify.

In addition to directing Bronagh is part of the From Page To Stage Literary department for Aria Entertainment and is also a regular practitioner at top drama schools in London.