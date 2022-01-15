Wizard of Oz production seeks dog to play Toto

One of the most famous dogs in movie history, Toto was the canine companion of Dorothy as she journeyed to the magical Land of Oz.

In fact, the little dog that played Toto in the 1939 film classic was reportedly paid more than Judy Garland for her role as Dorothy.

A new production of the well-known story will soon be staged by the Theatre at the Mill’s Youth Theatre in Newtownabbey and the hunt is on for its very own Toto.

Would your dog be perfect for the role of Toto?

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Billy Webb said “This is an exciting opportunity for families whose beloved dog could play a vital role in this iconic show at Theatre at The Mill.

“I am looking forward to seeing this show next month.”

What qualifications does a dog need to have?

The Theatre at the Mill says the ideal Toto must be well behaved and good around children.

It should preferably have a dark coat and resemble the original Toto.

When is the show?

The production runs from Tuesday, February 15 to Sunday, February 20.

In addition to the performance dates the dog would need to be available for a number of rehearsal dates in February.

How can I apply?

If you think your dog is suitable for this role please email [email protected] to book an audition which will take place on Saturday, January 29 January. Booking for auditions will close on Wednesday, January 26 at 5pm.

For more information and to book tickets for Wizard of Oz go to theatreatthemill.com