You'll be green with envy if you miss this 'Shrektacular' show at the Millennium Forum

Audiences young and old left their troubles ‘Far, Far, Away’ on Tuesday, April 16, and enjoyed a Shrektacular night of entertainment at the opening performance of the hit West End touring production of Shrek The Musical at the Millennium Forum
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST
According to last night’s audience reaction, it’s already the hottest ticket in town this week as local audiences leapt to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation at the big finale rendition of I’m A Believer.

Starring Anthony Lawrence as Shrek, former Strictly star, Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona, Olivier Award-nominee, James Gillan as Lord Farquaad and Brandon Lee Shears as Donkey, this brand new stage musical features a phenomenal set, incredible costumes and a hugely talented cast in this all-singing/all-dancing musical inspired by the hit movie.

Based on the Oscar winning DreamWorks film, the Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek the Musical is a fun filled and hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrektackular’ score.

“Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash hit 'I'm a Believer’, Shrek the Musical is a ‘musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike.” (Bristol Post).

Come join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest, finding unexpected friendships and surprising romance along the way.

Shrek The Musical continues at the Millennium Forum until Sunday, April 21. There are some tickets still available, but only if you’re quick! Telephone the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for tickets.

