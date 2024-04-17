Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to last night’s audience reaction, it’s already the hottest ticket in town this week as local audiences leapt to their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation at the big finale rendition of I’m A Believer.

Starring Anthony Lawrence as Shrek, former Strictly star, Joanne Clifton as Princess Fiona, Olivier Award-nominee, James Gillan as Lord Farquaad and Brandon Lee Shears as Donkey, this brand new stage musical features a phenomenal set, incredible costumes and a hugely talented cast in this all-singing/all-dancing musical inspired by the hit movie.

Based on the Oscar winning DreamWorks film, the Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek the Musical is a fun filled and hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrektackular’ score. Credit Millennium Forum

“Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including the smash hit 'I'm a Believer’, Shrek the Musical is a ‘musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike.” (Bristol Post).

Come join the adventure as Shrek and Donkey endeavour to complete their quest, finding unexpected friendships and surprising romance along the way.