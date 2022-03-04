You’ll be having a laugh at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre

Jason has been “On His Marks” since March 2020. Now he’s set and ready to explode on to the stage. ‘The Outright King Of Live Comedy’ [The Times] is ready to take back and carefully disinfect his crown. How can one man’s life continue to fall apart while he is essentially locked in his own house? This hilarious brand new show sees Jason attempt to make sense of the year in which his life officially became a sitcom script. He’s absolutely bursting for a chat. Are you up for it, cause Ready Or Not Here He Comes.