Young actors from Belvoir Players Academy take to the stage with hit musical Les Miserables

The show runs at the Belvoir Players Theatre until Sunday April 28 and tickets are on sale at www.belvoirplayers.org.

Les Misérables is the story of Jean Valjean, a French peasant, and his desire for redemption. Released from prison after serving nineteen years in jail for stealing a loaf of bread for his sister’s starving child.

Valjean decides to start his life anew after a bishop inspires him with a tremendous act of mercy. But a police inspector named Javert refuses to let him escape justice and pursues him through revolutionary France to the story’s dramatic conclusion.

Filled with showstopping songs such as ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘Master of the House’, ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’, ‘One Day More’ and ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ sung by some of the best young talent in Northern Ireland, this is a show not to be missed.

