Young members of Lisnagarvey Youth Society get ready to lift the curtain on Shrek the Musical

Rehearsals are in full swing for this summer’s production from Lisnagarvey Youth, who will be staging Shrek the Musical at the Island Hall in Lisburn from Thursday August 28 to Saturday August 30.

Shrek the Musical is based on the 2001, now classic and timeless, Dreamworks film 'Shrek'.

The musical features iconic songs such as 'I'm a Believer', and music by Jeanine Tessori specifically for stage like the colourful ensemble number 'Freak Flag' and the show-stopping 'Morning Person' that will have you tapping your way out of the theatre.

The role of Shrek will be played by Daniel Boylan, with Holly Mountstephens as his trusty sidekick Donkey.

Rehearsals are in full swing for Lisnagarvey Youth's production of Shrek the Musical. Pic Credit: LODS

Fiona will be played by Olivia Pyper and Blake Walsh will step into the tiny shoes of Lord Farquaad.

They will be joined by a fantastic array of fairytale creatures for this fantastic, hilarious show, which comes hot on the heels of the success of last year’s highly acclaimed production of Grease.

Looking forward to bringing the show to life, Director Simon Pyper said: “Shrek is such a masterpiece, full of heart, humour, and unforgettable characters, and it’s been a joy to step into its world.

"Bringing this story to life with such a vibrant, talented group of young performers has been both an exciting challenge and an incredibly rewarding experience.

"Knowing the dedication and energy this ensemble has poured into every moment, I can’t wait for audiences to share in the magic we’ve created together.”

The show runs from Thursday August 28 to Saturday August 30 and tickets are on sale now from the Lagan Valley Island Box Office.