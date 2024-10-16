“This will come as a huge blow to workers and families in Lurgan”: Cllr O’Dowd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin councillor Mary O’Dowd has expressed regret by the announcement that local employer Classic Mineral Water will enter into administration.

Mary O’Dowd said: “It is with deep regret to learn that Classic Mineral Water, which has been longstanding employer in Lurgan has entered into administration.

“My thoughts are with the workers many of whom will feel that their jobs are now at risk.

“This will come as a huge blow to workers and families in Lurgan, as well as the local economy.

“I would encourage the company to do what it can to protect jobs and to keep staff with all developments as it charts its way through this difficult period.”