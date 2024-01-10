Trash Fashion exhibition opening event: Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 2pm Millennium Court, William Street, Portadown. A group of talented local teenagers are highlighting the importance of sustainable fashion in this unique exhibition, as they became more environmentally aware in their quest for fashion individuality.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Under the expert guidance of British Sewing Bee finalist, Angeline Murphy, they not only embraced the importance of eco-friendly fashion but have also learned the art of creating distinctive clothing pieces. During this programme, the young people learned all about recycling clothing, embellishment on second hand clothing and the importance of saving the environment through fashion choices.

The result of these workshops is a collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from the girls that not only reflect their newfound understanding of eco-conscious fashion but also showcase their creativity and individuality. This is reflected in the photographic exhibition of their beautiful pieces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project was organised by Sustain Community Limited and funded by Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Council. The exhibition conveys the dedication of the girls in creating their own unique outfits whilst highlighting the importance of shaping a more sustainable future. The public are invited to see this exhibition on Saturday, January 13, at 2pm.

Teenagers are highlighting the importance of sustainable fashion at the exhibition . Photo submitted by Millennium Court.

For further information about this exhibition event, contact Sarah-Louise Mitchell at [email protected], or telephone 02838350935

Sustain Community Limited is an organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable living and environmental awareness, located in Portadown. Through various projects and initiatives, the organisation strives to create a positive impact on the community and inspire individuals to adopt eco-friendly practices.