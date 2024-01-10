Trash Fashion exhibition in Portadown
Under the expert guidance of British Sewing Bee finalist, Angeline Murphy, they not only embraced the importance of eco-friendly fashion but have also learned the art of creating distinctive clothing pieces. During this programme, the young people learned all about recycling clothing, embellishment on second hand clothing and the importance of saving the environment through fashion choices.
The result of these workshops is a collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from the girls that not only reflect their newfound understanding of eco-conscious fashion but also showcase their creativity and individuality. This is reflected in the photographic exhibition of their beautiful pieces.
This project was organised by Sustain Community Limited and funded by Armagh Banbridge & Craigavon Council. The exhibition conveys the dedication of the girls in creating their own unique outfits whilst highlighting the importance of shaping a more sustainable future. The public are invited to see this exhibition on Saturday, January 13, at 2pm.
For further information about this exhibition event, contact Sarah-Louise Mitchell at [email protected], or telephone 02838350935
Sustain Community Limited is an organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable living and environmental awareness, located in Portadown. Through various projects and initiatives, the organisation strives to create a positive impact on the community and inspire individuals to adopt eco-friendly practices.
Angeline Murphy is an expert at sewing and a finalist on the British Sewing Bee. With a passion for sustainable fashion, Angeline has been actively involved in projects that aim to educate and inspire individuals to make environmentally conscious choices in the world of fashion.