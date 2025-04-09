TV gardener David Domoney launches Garden Show Ireland 2025 and new book at The Old Courthouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gardening enthusiasts were in their element as award-winning TV gardener and horticulturist David Domoney took to the stage at The Old Courthouse during a special evening hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. An Evening with David Domoney took place on 3 April, and saw the renowned Love Your Garden and This Morning presenter unveil his plans for Garden Show Ireland 2025, where he will serve as the show ambassador and launch his latest book.

David’s new book, Plants with Superpowers features 75 plants which have extraordinary capabilities and can be enjoyed in your garden or home. Did you know that venus fly traps have memory and can count, snowdrops produce their own anti-freeze or that a potato can charge your mobile phone? Intrigued? Find out more at Garden Show Ireland where David will be delivering two talks per day on this topic, with extra time for questions, and a book signing with the man himself.

If house plants are your thing, then you are in for a treat. At Garden Show, David will be delivering a Masterclass each day where you will become an expert with house plants in just 30 minutes. The author of My House Plant Changed My Life will explain exactly how to care for house plants, make them more fragrant and longer-lasting. He will also explain how indoor plants can improve air quality and help our mental wellbeing.

As well as his expertise, David will also be bringing some exciting new show elements including his Garden in Glass exhibition, featuring an array of miniature ecosystems, from bottle gardens to terrariums. He has also rallied 40 local groups to take part in the Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge, where they will each create an individual garden themed around a movie of their choice, all inside a wheelbarrow.

David won’t be the only talent on the Garden Stage; Expert plantsman Paul Smyth and model-turned-horticulturalist Marie Staunton will return to Garden Show for another year. The duo will team up with two talks per day, one on How to Develop a Garden from Scratch and another on Gardening in Pots. This year, content creator behind YouTube’s “Niall Gardens”, Niall McCauley will also be joining the line up to discuss The Magic Mix: Planting with Purpose and Diversity. Pamela Ballantine will host an Ask the Gardener segment looking into the topic of Planting a Garden to Give Interest All Year Round where Paul, Marie and Niall will be on hand to give advice.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “As Antrim is my home town, I’m delighted to see Garden Show Ireland return to the Castle Gardens this summer. It is a pleasure to welcome David Domoney as this year’s show ambassador - his passion, creativity and energy are sure to add something truly special.

“I would encourage everyone to get their tickets and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic event with exciting new features and inspiring speakers. If you are visiting the show, why not take time to explore the many beautiful open spaces across our Borough.”

Tickets for Garden Show Ireland are available now at gardenshowireland.com. Don’t miss the Spring Plant Fair Special – buy your tickets this weekend (11–13 April) and skip the booking fee!

Garden Show Ireland is proudly sponsored by The Junction and Coleman’s Garden Centre.