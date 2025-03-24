Gardening enthusiasts are in for a treat as Garden Show Ireland’s new ambassador, celebrated horticulturist and TV gardener David Domoney, takes centre stage at The Old Courthouse for an exclusive evening of gardening inspiration.

Taking place on Thursday, April 3 at 7.30pm, this special event will feature a fascinating talk about David’s new book, Plants with Superpowers along with a sneak preview of Garden Show Ireland, which returns to Antrim Castle Gardens this June.

A TV name for over 20 years, David is best known for his appearances on popular shows like ITV’s Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh and This Morning. With over 40 years’ experience in horticulture, he is the only Chartered Horticulturist presenter on British TV, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, and an award-winning garden designer. His creative flair has driven popular UK-wide gardening competitions such as Cultivation Street and Young Gardeners of the Year, inspiring countless green-fingered enthusiasts.

During the evening, David will share fascinating insights into the extraordinary capabilities of plants, from their healing properties to their positive impact on wellbeing. Audience members will also have a chance to meet David in person, ask questions and purchase signed copies of his new book.

David Domoney with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly

As the ambassador for Garden Show Ireland 2025, David will bring exciting new elements to this year’s show, running from June 13-15. Visitors can look forward to his Garden in Glass Exhibition and the Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge, featuring 40 miniature gardens created by local community groups. David will also deliver three expert talks per day at the show, covering topics from Plants with Superpowers to houseplant care, based on his other book, My House Plant Changed My Life.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said: “We are delighted to welcome David Domoney, a true gardening expert, to Antrim. His passion and knowledge are sure to inspire everyone who attends. An Evening with David Domoney is the perfect way to kick-start the countdown to Garden Show Ireland 2025, which promises to be a fantastic weekend for all the family.”

Tickets are just £13.50 (including booking fee) and are available now at theoldcourthousetheatre.com/DavidDomoney

For more information about Garden Show Ireland, visit gardenshowireland.com