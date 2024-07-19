Two new rock choir locations launched in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you love to sing, then this could be for you! Rock Choir is celebrating the launch of two brand NEW locations in Northern Ireland this September with a series of FREE taser sessions, which everyone is welcome to attend!

Rock Choir, the largest contemporary choir in the world, launched in Belfast in September 2022. Three brilliantly talented Rock Choir leaders Clare Galway, Sophie Girardeau and Rachel Coulter currently lead the choirs in Northern Ireland and from September they will be joined by new Rock Choir leaders Beth McNally and Jonathan Bailie.

Beth McNally will deliver the Rock Choir experience in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge, whilst Jonathan will be located in Limavady, Coleraine and Derry/Londonderry. Both are offering FREE taster sessions, which are open to everyone! There is no need to read music or have any experience, there are no auditions and it’s a chance to come along and see what the Rock Choir phenomenon is all about, in a fun and relaxed session!

Beth’s free taster sessions are as follows:

Rock Choir members from Belfast

Date: Monday 5th August – 19:00 – 20:30: Minor Hall, Portadown Town Hall, 15 Edward Street, Portadown, BT62 3LX

Date: Tuesday 6th August – 11:00 - 12:30: Minor Hall, Lurgan Town Hall, 2-4 Union Street, Lurgan, BT66 8DY

Date: Thursday 8th August 19:00 – 20:30: Assembly Hall, St Patrick's College, Scarva Road, Banbridge, BT32 3AS

Jonathan’s free taster sessions are as follows:

Rockies from Belfast

Date: Monday 29th July from 10:00 – 11:30: Half Hall (Media Side), West Bann Development, 8 Killowen Court, Coleraine, BT51 3TP

Date: Monday 29th July from 19:00 – 20:30: Tullyally Community Centre, Unit 2, Glendermott Valley Business Park, Tullyally, Londonderry, BT47 3LR

Date: Wednesday 31st July from 19:00 – 20:30: O'Hampsey Studio, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street, Limavady, BT49 0FJ

Rock Choir has been a huge success in Northern Ireland with over 600 Rock Choir members now taking part in weekly rehearsals across the Belfast area. In that short time, Rock Choir has performed at a whole host of events and iconic landmarks in Belfast such as The Titanic Slipway, Stormont and Hillsborough Castle to name just a few.

Rock Choir members sing uplifting, feel-good, pop, rock and chart songs, which include songs from the decades and from the current chart. From Guns’n’Roses to Whitney Houston!

Rock Choir was the first contemporary choir of its kind offering an accessible and inclusive experience for amateur singers and has now become a household name. With over 33,000 members in over 400 local communities, it offers an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, with its uplifting ethos of fun, friendship and community spirit being a huge part of attraction. At an individual level, it helps improve people's well-being by building their self-confidence and self-esteem.

Clare, Sophie, Rachel, Jonathan and Beth would be delighted to welcome any potential new members to Rock Choir this September, to sign up for a FREE taster session please go to www.rockchoir.com