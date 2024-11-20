Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ulster-Scots Leid Week runs from 25-30 November 2024 across Northern Ireland with a wide variety of activities being delivered to promote awareness of the Ulster-Scots Language coordinated by the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Whether ye hae a wheen o wurds or a hale rake, get ready tae celebrate thegither as Ulster-Scotch Leid Week / Ulster-Scots Language Week returns for 2024!

Leid Week is an opportunity to explore Ulster-Scots language and heritage, the role that it plays in the lives of its speakers, and the place that it has within our wider community. Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council are hosting a number of Ulster Scots activities across the Borough during Leid Week through the District Council Good Relations Programme.

Walking Tours:

Ulster-Scots Leid Week 2024

Join local historian Donal Kelly for an Ulster Scots themed walking tour through Antrim Town, and Whitehouse, followed by tea and scones at these historic locations:

Antrim Walking Tour – Monday 25 November, 10am–12.30pm (Meet at The Old Courthouse, Antrim)

Whitehouse Walking Tour, Newtownabbey – Tuesday 26 November, 10am–12.30pm (Meet at the White House, Whitehouse Park, Newtownabbey)

Tours take place outdoors and last approximately 1.5 hours, please dress appropriately for the weather.

Words Workshops:

Explore the beauty and wit of Ulster-Scots words with celebrated novelist and poet Angeline King at our Library Events: ‘Footerin Aboot Wi Words’ hosted with Libraries NI. Originally from Larne, where Ulster-Scots is part of everyday conversation, learn how Angeline brings the language to life in her novels, short stories, and poems in these engaging library sessions:

Rathcoole Library – Tuesday 26 November, 11am–12pm

Ballyclare Library – Tuesday 26 November, 3pm–4pm

Crumlin Library – Friday 29 November, 3pm–4pm

Sentry Hill:

There will also be an Ulster-Scots Poetry Reading and Writing Workshop at Sentry Hill on Saturday 30 November from 2pm-5.30pm. Enjoy a guided house tour learning of the history of Sentry Hill and the McKinney family, before hearing from Ulster-Scots poets Angeline King, David Atkinson, and Angela Graham. Craft your own verse during an interactive writing workshop session led by Angeline King inspired by local life and family history. Finally enjoy a museum display showcasing works by historic Ulster-Scots poets such as James Orr and Samuel Thomson with refreshments provided.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, said, “The Ulster-Scots Leid Week is an opportunity to celebrate this unique language and culture that is deeply rooted in our Borough. I encourage people to participate in these engaging events, where we can connect with our heritage, learn from talented speakers and artists, and ensure that the Ulster-Scots language continues to thrive.”

For more information on Leid Week activities, and to book your place at any of the events, E. [email protected]

For further information on Ulster Scots visit The Ulster Scots Agency website www.ulsterscotsagency.com