Ulster Scots Showcase set for SSE Arena

It is the largest showcase of Ulster Scots music and dance, and the Belfast International Tattoo is set to return for its annual display at the SSE Arena in Belfast

Proudly proclaiming performers from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Australia, USA, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the Belfast Tattoo truly is an International event. A spectacular showcase of music, culture and tradition over three days, this year's tattoo will feature two local bands from the Portadown area.

The Pride of the Birches Accordion and Edgarstown Accordion bands will perform in front of thousands of enthusiastic spectators at the annual event.

Pride of the Birches Accordion Band was formed in 1946 in the Orange Hall at Derrylileagh, near the Birches. At this time, the band was called Derrylileagh Accordion Band, which older members of the community still call it. The band was adorned the nickname ‘Pride of the Birches’, which it was officially renamed when the band moved to Kilmoriarty Orange Hall, on the outskirts of Portadown.

Edgarstown Accordion Band

Since 1979 The Pride of the Birches has taken part in over 40 contests and festivals, achieving top results on many occasions. This is due to the hard work and dedication of the band’s conductors and members. The band is extremely active in the community, with over 60 engagements in a typical year. The band has even travelled to other parts of the world, Norway, Spalding and most recently Toronto, Canada.

Edgarstown Accordion Band, was formed in Portadown in 1935, the first meeting was held in a founder member’s Barber Shop in Sarah Street. Second hand instruments were then purchased and the all male accordion band began practicing in a tin hut in Jervis Street.

Generations of the same families still continue to fill the ranks including some grandchildren and great grandchildren of the original members’. Girls now make up a large percentage of its members in the once male only band.

Edgarstown Accordion Band is very active in the local community and has only had one short period of low activity during World War II, when the band was affectionately known as ‘The Billy Boys’. However, the band was to the forefront in helping Portadown celebrate VE Day by entertaining the crowds from the top of the Air Raid Shelter in the middle of the town, which was recorded back then in the Portadown Times. The wartime music genre has carried on throughout the years with a lot of the military marches still being played.

Pride of the Birches

Over the years Edgarstown Accordion Band has taken part in many parades, celebration events, church services, concerts and playing at residential homes, supporting youth organisations, charities and the loyal orders. It was an honour to lead Portadown District in major parades such as 100th Anniversary of the signing of the Covenant in September 2012 and the Northern Ireland Centenary parade in May 2023. The band looks forward to celebrating its’ 90th anniversary next year with a number of events currently being planned.

The Belfast International Tattoo will take Place on Friday 6 September at 7:30pm and on Saturday 7th at 2pm and 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at Belfast international tattoo.com/tickets