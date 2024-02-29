Ulster Scots St. Patrick's Night soiree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The evening commences at 7.30pm in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. with Ireland’s National dish of Irish stew. This will be followed by a Display of traditional Irish Dancing provided by Murray School of Irish dance.

The musical evening will commence with Grouse Beaters, performing a mixture of traditional Scottish, Country & Irish songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will be followed by Country Singer Niall Patterson. The evening will close with Second Chance Group from the Show Band Scene

Tell us your stories.

Admission: £12.00 each. Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook Information Centre (02828260395) or ☎. Adrian (07889659165).