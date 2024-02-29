Ulster Scots St. Patrick's Night soiree
Cairncastle Ulster-Scots Cultural Group will be celebrating St Patrick ’s Day on Friday, March 15, with a soirée of music, Irish Dance and Ireland’s National dish of Irish stew
The evening commences at 7.30pm in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally. with Ireland’s National dish of Irish stew. This will be followed by a Display of traditional Irish Dancing provided by Murray School of Irish dance.
The musical evening will commence with Grouse Beaters, performing a mixture of traditional Scottish, Country & Irish songs.
They will be followed by Country Singer Niall Patterson. The evening will close with Second Chance Group from the Show Band Scene
Admission: £12.00 each. Tickets are available from Halfway House Hotel (028 2858 3265), Book Nook Information Centre (02828260395) or ☎. Adrian (07889659165).
Everyone will be very welcome to join with us celebrating the event.