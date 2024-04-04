Unleash your creativity and tastebuds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is inviting plant enthusiasts and foodies alike to a brand new Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience at its Antrim and Lisburn stores, giving each attendee a planter worth £30, that’s created during the event, to take home.

Taking place on Saturday 13 and Saturday 20 April, at 3pm, this 90 minute event will combine the joy of hands-on creativity with the indulgence of a delicious afternoon tea.

Guests in Antrim and Lisburn can enjoy three tiers of sweet and savoury delights, accompanied by unlimited tea and coffee refills, and the option to upgrade the drink to a latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate or speciality tea at a small additional cost.

The first tier will include a variety of freshly made finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon and cream cheese; egg mayonnaise and watercress; and ham, rocket and wholegrain mustard. The second tier includes Dobbies' famed scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and the third tier will feature a delightful array of sweet treats, including a rainbow meringue kiss and lemon mousse.

After enjoying the afternoon tea, guests in Antrim and Lisburn will take part in an interactive workshop led bya member of Dobbies' gardening team. They will offer top tips and answer questions on how to plant up a container from scratch, and each attendee will have the chance to plant up their own, with a terracotta pot, seasonal bedding plants, hederas and heathers.

Adam Veysey, Dobbies’ Head of Food Development, said: “We’ve only just launched our brand new afternoon tea options and it’s fantastic that we’re able to offer this with an exclusive and new planting event for our customers in Antrim and Lisburn.

“We love creating a vibrant community at Dobbies where people of all ages and experiences can come together to give gardening a go, and having afternoon tea with a planting experience is the ideal combination.

"Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a beginner, everyone is welcome.”