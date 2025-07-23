Unravel the magic of wool and linen at the Spinning Yarns Festival

Crazy about crafting or looking for a fun-fillled family day out? Get ready for a weekend of creativity, heritage, and hands-on fun as the Spinning Yarns Festival returns to Mossley Mill on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September, 10am to 5pm. v

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, this two-day celebration brings the timeless beauty of wool and linen to life through craft, storytelling, and community spirit.

Mossley Mill will be transformed into a hive of activity featuring a bustling craft marketplace filled with unique stalls and artisan creations, friendly alpacas and free children’s entertainment. Watch traditional techniques come to life with demonstrations from the Ulster Guild of Spinners,Weavers and Dyers, as well as bobbin lace making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're an experienced textile artist, a curious beginner, or simply looking for a fun and colourful family day out, Spinning Yarns has something for everyone. Immerse yourself in the creative world of textile arts through a variety of hands-on workshops (available at an additional cost), including Upcycling Denim, Visible Mending, and Tunisian Crochet, perfect for picking up new techniques and crafting your own unique handmade pieces.

Members of the Hookery Craft Group and Men’s Shed launching Spinning Yarns 2025 (L-R) Matthew Anderson, Niqi Rainey, Heather Anderson, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick, Chloe Anderson, Peter Anderson and Samuel McClusky.

Following the debut of her stunning Causeway pattern at last year’s event, renowned crochet designer Eleonora Tully returns as this year’s keynote speaker to celebrate 10 years of Coastal Crochet. You don’t need to be an expert, Eleonora’s talk promises inspiration for all. She’ll unravel the mysteries of crochet, share insights into her design process, and offer practical tips and tricks to boost your crochet confidence.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Leah Kirkpatrick, invites everyone to take part in the festivities: “Spinning Yarns is a vibrant celebration of our Borough’s rich textile heritage and creative spirit. It’s a joy to see Mossley Mill come alive with colour, craft, and community each year.

"The festival has grown from strength to strength, becoming a much anticipated highlight in our cultural calendar. Whether you’re here to learn a new skill, connect with local makers, or simply enjoy a unique family day out, this event offers something truly special for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are just £7 for adults, £5 for concessions, and free for children under 16. Weekend tickets are available for £11.50.

Members of the Hookery Craft Group Niqi Rainey, Heather Anderson and Chloe Anderson launching Spinning Yarns 2025 with Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Leah Kirkpatrick (second right)

Visitors may also indulge in a relaxing Spinning Yarns Afternoon Tea in Yarn’s Kitchen by Manns, served Saturday 6 September from 12 noon to 2pm (booking is required).

For more details and to book tickets, visit spinningyarnsfestival.com