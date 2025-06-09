Volunteers invited to take part in a community dig at Kilmocholmóg

An exciting community dig is happening at the prehistoric and medieval site of Kilmocholmóg, just off Kilmore Road in Lurgan, from Monday, June 16 to Friday, July 4.

Members of the local community are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and get involved in unearthing Lurgan’s medieval past.

Previous excavations at the site known as Kilmocholmóg (meaning ‘church of my little Colman’) has uncovered a greater insight into life at this location over thousands of years.

Working alongside archaeologists, volunteers have helped unearth artefacts, structures, and evidence of ancient craftsmanship at this high-status historical site.

Since 2022 over 1,000 artefacts including stone age tools, pottery, an ingot mould and glass beads have been recovered as well as the remains of an iron age enclosure and surrounding stone structures.

The upcoming community dig aims to expand on these discoveries and uncover more details about the settlement’s significance and prove or disprove the local memory that an early medieval church was once located here.

The dig runs Mondays to Fridays, giving volunteers the chance to take part in morning sessions (9.30am-12pm) or afternoon sessions (1pm-3.30pm).

It is open to everyone, making it a perfect opportunity for families, history enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult to ensure a safe and educational experience.

No experience is necessary as a team of experts from leading archaeology firm, Northern Archaeological Consultancy, will be on hand to guide volunteers every step of the way.

Organised by the Craigavon Historical Society in partnership with the Council’s Lurgan Townscape Heritage scheme, this dig has been funded by National Lottery players through the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

If you are interested in learning about archaeology and uncovering the secrets of Kilmocholmóg, book your place at www.eventbrite.com/e/1376030156239 or email David Weir of Craigavon Historical Society at [email protected].