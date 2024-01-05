Warhammer Gaming Group in Carrickfergus Library
and live on Freeview channel 276
Well, look no further, Carrickfergus Library is thrilled to invite children aged 12 years and over to join its exciting Warhammer Gaming Club.
The next session will take place on Friday, January 19, at 4:00pm, and the club will continue to meet on the third Friday of every month thereafter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you would like more information or wish to secure your place, telephone the branch on 028 9336 2261 or email [email protected]. Its friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you.
This event is free to attend, however, the library highly recommends booking your spot in advance and kindly requests that children be accompanied by an adult.
So, gather your miniatures, prepare your strategies, and get ready for an epic gaming experience at Carrickfergus Library.