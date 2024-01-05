Register
Warhammer Gaming Group in Carrickfergus Library

Are you a fan of gaming? Do you have your own collection of miniatures and terrain, but find yourself lacking a suitable place to play?
By SarahJayne HughesContributor
Published 5th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
Well, look no further, Carrickfergus Library is thrilled to invite children aged 12 years and over to join its exciting Warhammer Gaming Club.

The next session will take place on Friday, January 19, at 4:00pm, and the club will continue to meet on the third Friday of every month thereafter.

If you would like more information or wish to secure your place, telephone the branch on 028 9336 2261 or email [email protected]. Its friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you.

Carrickfergus Library is hosting a Warhammer Gaming Club. Pic by GoogleCarrickfergus Library is hosting a Warhammer Gaming Club. Pic by Google
This event is free to attend, however, the library highly recommends booking your spot in advance and kindly requests that children be accompanied by an adult.

So, gather your miniatures, prepare your strategies, and get ready for an epic gaming experience at Carrickfergus Library.