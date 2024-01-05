Are you a fan of gaming? Do you have your own collection of miniatures and terrain, but find yourself lacking a suitable place to play?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well, look no further, Carrickfergus Library is thrilled to invite children aged 12 years and over to join its exciting Warhammer Gaming Club.

The next session will take place on Friday, January 19, at 4:00pm, and the club will continue to meet on the third Friday of every month thereafter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would like more information or wish to secure your place, telephone the branch on 028 9336 2261 or email [email protected]. Its friendly staff will be more than happy to assist you.

Carrickfergus Library is hosting a Warhammer Gaming Club. Pic by Google

This event is free to attend, however, the library highly recommends booking your spot in advance and kindly requests that children be accompanied by an adult.