Wildlife of the Belfast Hills talk
Wildlife of the Belfast Hills - a talk by Jim Bradley, Partnership Manager at Belfast Hills Partnership - will take place on Tuesday, February 27.
Join us to learn more about the wildlife of the Belfast Hills, from Carnmoney Hill in the north, to Slievenacloy on our doorstep.
All are welcome at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg, 7.30pm.
You do not have to be a member of the RSPB to attend.
A £3 contribution from visitors to cover costs will be appreciated.