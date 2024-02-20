Register
Wildlife of the Belfast Hills talk

Wildlife of the Belfast Hills - a talk by Jim Bradley, Partnership Manager at Belfast Hills Partnership - will take place on Tuesday, February 27.
By RSPB LisburnContributor
Published 20th Feb 2024, 08:14 GMT
Join us to learn more about the wildlife of the Belfast Hills, from Carnmoney Hill in the north, to Slievenacloy on our doorstep.

All are welcome at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg, 7.30pm.

You do not have to be a member of the RSPB to attend.

A £3 contribution from visitors to cover costs will be appreciated.

