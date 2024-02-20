Wildlife of the Belfast Hills talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join us to learn more about the wildlife of the Belfast Hills, from Carnmoney Hill in the north, to Slievenacloy on our doorstep.

All are welcome at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, Lambeg, 7.30pm.

You do not have to be a member of the RSPB to attend.

